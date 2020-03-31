Paras Chhabra Targets Shehnaaz Gill for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Failure, Says, ‘She Was Only Interested in Sidharth Shukla’

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: Insta, Twitter)

After the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill were roped in by Colors for a shaadi based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where the two had to look for a suitable match for themselves to get married. Well, just in a few weeks, the TRP of the show was out and it had flop written all over it. This led to the channel taking a harsh step and they stopped MSK mid-way. While Paras did choose a candidate for him, it was Shehnaaz, who quit the show in between as she was least interested in any man on MSK. Now, in a recent interview with Times of India, Paras has blamed Shehnaaz for the show's debacle. Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to Get Married in the Next 21 Days? (Deets Inside).

In his conversation with the entertainment portal, the lad slammed Gill for not making any connection on their show and also accused her of just liking Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla. Paras said, "Shehnaaz wasted time of the channel, audience, the boys and the production. The makers got some of the popular boys of the Punjabi industry be it businessman, singer, musician, social media influencer, everyone was popular, but she wasted everyone’s time. She was only interested in Sidharth (Shukla), she was not interested in selecting a partner. Because of her the show got spoiled as she never showed any interest. I was getting disappointed by whatever she was doing inside the house.”

Not just this, Chhabra also criticised Shehnaaz for accusing him of not respecting girls and infact revealed that it was she who used to ask girls about their virginity. “She has shamed everyone on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge by using language like chaatna (licking) and all. Shehnaz is the one who was asking girls about their virginity. Being a girl you are not respecting girls and you are asking others to respect. I came out and saw she was speaking ill about Himanshi once again in a live video. She has spoken rubbish about Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma," he added. Shehnaaz Gill Confesses That Sidharth Shukla Treated Her Better Than Bigg Boss While Shooting Bhula Dunga, Reveals She Will Watch BB13 Repeat Telecast.

We wonder, what Shehnaaz has to say on the above statements made by her co-contestant, Paras. FYI, Gill's and Shukla's nok-jok became the talk of the town ever since the two entered the show. Following which, after the BB 13, the duo also featured in a music video titled as Bhula Dunga. Stay tuned!