Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Continues to Be Missing from Newly-Released Unseen Wedding Photos, Netizens Question Her ‘Secret Marriage’

Rakhi Sawant's Unseen Wedding Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant’s followers on Instagram have few questions for her – ‘Khud se shaadi ki hai kya?’, ‘Shadi ki pic mein mehendi kyu nahi madam’, ‘Jiju ko kyo crop kiya’, ‘Tunhra husband forgnr hai to hath uska kala ku’, and there are many more. Well, these are being asked because Rakhi’s ‘husband’ continues to be missing from the pictures. YUP. She has again shared some pictures from her ‘secret wedding ceremony’ and even in these newly-released photos, there’s not a single picture of her husband. And hence netizens are curious to know the deal behind such drama on social media platform and are also questioning about her ‘secret marriage’. Rakhi Sawant Shares Honeymoon Pics, But Where Is Her NRI Husband? Fans Demand ‘Jiju’s’ Photos.

It was in August 2019 when Rakhi Sawant confirmed that she got married and also revealed her husband’s name. Back then as well, she shared a series of pictures from her honeymoon diaries, and even those pics did not feature her husband. About her husband she had told SpotboyE, “His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that.”

In the newly-released pictures, Rakhi Sawant can be seen in a white wedding gown and also in the traditional lehenga. She can also be seen performing rituals as per the Hindu custom. And there’s also a picture of her that she claims to be one from the court marriage. Take a look at the pic below! Rakhi Sawant Confirms She Is Married, Says She Met Her ‘Pardesiya’ Only 15 Days Before the Wedding.

The Wedding Photo, Minus Husband

Another One

White Wedding Outfit

Without The Groom, Again

Court Marriage Pic

Performing Rituals

Rakhi Sawant had told TOI that her ‘secret wedding’ was conducted as per both the Hindu and Christian rites. She had also stated that they got married at the JW Marriott in Mumbai with just the couple’s family members in presence. Well, fans are still curious to know when Rakhi Sawant will share her husband’s pictures on Instagram.