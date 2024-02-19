The makers of Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna-starrer Rakshak India’s Braves Chapter 2 unveiled its trailer on Monday. The series highlights a tale of valour and sacrifice, igniting patriotic spirit in the audience. Taking viewers into the execution of 'Operation Kulgam', the one minute 35 seconds emotionally charged trailer of the series is infused with patriotic fervour. It offers a glimpse into the courageous and heroic story of the Kulgam Operation, with combat battle sequences, realistic action, captivating cinematography, and raw characters. Rakshak India’s Braves Chapter 2: Qubool Hai Actor Surbhi Chandna Opens Up on Making Her OTT Debut, Says ‘Lucky to Be a Part of It’.

The video shows a glimpse of the character Haider Kasim, who is referred to as the "master of explosions", planning to kill the Defence Minister. The gripping narrative is based on true events, paying homage to the valour of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (played by Barun) and DYSP Aman Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini), who sacrificed their lives while fighting in close combat with A++ category terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district, days after the attack on an army convoy in Pulwama.

Rakshak India's Braves Chapter 2 Trailer

Barun said about his role: "Portraying the character of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh has allowed me to explore the depths of patriotism with a profound sense of duty. I can't wait for the audience to see the heroic story. It's truly a joy to be part of a story that focuses on our nation's unsung heroes' valour, dedication, and sacrifices."

Surbhi, who plays the wife of Barun's character, shared: "This journey has been full of enriching experience and honour, leaving an indelible mark on me. I am immensely proud to contribute to a project that celebrates the unwavering spirit of our nation’s heroes." Vishwas said about his character: "The character of DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur resonates deeply with the valour and commitment of our real-life heroes." Produced by Juggernaut Studios and featuring Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, and Vishwas Kini in pivotal roles, Rakshak Chapter 2 will premiere on Amazon miniTV on February 22.

