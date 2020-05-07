Ram-Leela At Home? Ramayan And Mahabharat's Re-telecast On Doordarshan Leads To Spike In Eye Injuries Among Kids

Stills from Ramayan and Mahabharat (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ramayan and Mahabharat's return to Doordarshan not just made the lockdown period endurable but also made the channel witness fantastic viewership that had depleted over the years. It is also tad amusing to see so many people still interested in such mythology when the generation is feeding on the likes of Sacred Games. Guess good content never gets old. But with the return of these shows, something else has returned and doctors aren't happy about it at all. A TOI report suggests that there has been an increase in cases of eye injuries in kids. Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Feels the Indian Government Should Felicitate the Ramayan Team With Padma Awards

The report reveals that at least 12 children have lost their eyesight in Hyderabad and surrounding areas in the last 40 days. That's how long the lockdown has been running. The homemade bow and arrow are the culprits here. The daily quotes Dr. Subhadra Jalali, director of Retina Institute at LVPEI saying, "For about 15 years we did not see these injuries, but the numbers are starting to rise again. In an attempt to copy the central characters (from TV shows), kids make their own bow-and-arrow games.”

This also takes us back to the time when kids watching Shaktimaan used to try to do his signature swooshing and vanishing technique. Many kids got hurt and that had prompted Mukesh Khanna to ask the kids to not try out the stunts at home.