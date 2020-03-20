Rashami Desai Opens Up On Battling Depression For 4 Years, Says 'Really Wanted To Leave The Life'

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai was already a huge star before she entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The TV actress was one of the most loved contestants in the house for being sensitive and real. But one thing which created quite a stir for her on Bigg Boss was her personal life which became the talk of the town. Right from her tiff with the family to ex Arhaan Khan, her past was brought out on national television like never before. Also, when inside the BB house, the Naagin actress had time and again spoken about how her life was not a cakewalk. Now, Rashami Desai has opened up about battling depression for four years. Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Rejected Rashami Desai's Role in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai said, "I was into deep depression almost for four years and I really wanted to leave the life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and life will give you surprises in many way and when you are not ready to lead the reality, you somehow find it difficult."

"Professionally I was doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. In fact, depression is the only thing that helped me come out of depression. It gave me more power and more life. Personally whatever I was going through I never let that affect my work. But my life has been an open book," she added. While Nia Sharma's Brinda Is Back For Revenge, Rashami Desai Steals The Show In Her Naagin 4 Promo (Watch Video).

Well, it's indeed brave for the Telly star to come out in public and speak about her mental health. Earlier, it was BB 13 contestant, Arti Singh who had opened about her struggle with depression and panic attacks. Currently, Rashami is part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 which airs on Colors. Stay tuned!