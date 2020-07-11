Actress Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the quiet of the skies and hills along with husband Abhinav Shukla in her hometown Chopal, Himachal Pradesh. The actors flew down to Ludhiana a few days back and then drove to Himachal and before anyone assumes, even completed their 14-day home quarantine period successfully. The plus point here for Abhinav and Rubina is the fact that her village of Chopal is a green zone for COVID-19 and the couple couldn't be happier to be away from Mumbai, which is a hotspot for COVID-19. Rubina Dilaik Confirms She Is Not Replacing Puja Banerjee in Star Bharat's Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi.

Rubina, was also recently in the news for refusing the titular role of Star Bharat's Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki, because she was expecting her first baby. However, the actress refuted these rumours and in a chat with India Today, revealed, "All these are just rumours. Currently, we are not thinking about it but we surely would in the future. Thanks to the people who've congratulated us. And, if there is good news, we would surely share it with our fans, just like we've shared our ups and downs of life in the past." Well, now that's one thing sorted. Rubina Dilaik Stuns In A Black Swimsuit, Looks Scintillating In This Throwback Picture.

The lady has also been keeping her fans updated on Instagram of her daily doings in Himachal Pradesh. One day its playing pranks and badminton with sister Jyotika Dilaik, another day it's gorging on fruits and chat and not worrying about calories and there also is farming. Says Rubina, "Since the lockdown began, I wanted to spend it with my dear ones under the open sky. Abhinav and I were thinking about going to Himachal for the last two-and-a-half months. Finally, we could make it. We took a flight to Ludhiana and from there we travelled to Himachal via road. The biggest plus of being here is that our village, Chopal, comes under the green zone. It's the season of fruits, so we are spending our time farming under the open sky. It's all about living in the moment and reviving ourselves. It's quite relaxing and soothing for us." Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Keep The Spark Alive; Shoot For A Self-Made and Self-Composed Music Video!.

Both Abhinav and Rubina even completed their mandatory 14-day home quarantine once in Himanchal and have now been stepping out to enjoy the hills.

Check Out Rubina's Post Below:

Rubina also revealed that there would be no working for her this year. "I have dedicated this year to my family and relationship. I want to lead a basic life so that I stay connected to my roots. This year is completely dedicated to family, mental health and well being," Rubina concluded and we totally agree with her.

