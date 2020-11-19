Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is currently on air and being enjoyed by loyal Saath Nibhaana Saathiya audience. The plus point for them was also how the Modi parivaar, consisting of Kokila Modi (Rupal Patel), Ahem Modi (Mohammad Nazim) and Gopi (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) were all set to be a part of the show's initial storyline. While Rupal Patel made her exit a few weeks back, here's when the show will air Devoleena Bhattacharjee's last episode, and it will be soon. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel Says She Is Done Playing Kokila Modi, 'I Have Lived the Character for 8 Long Years'.

Gopi Bahu will officially make her exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 in the show's November 23 episode. And accompanying Devoleena for the exit will be actors Mohammad Nazim, Swati Shah and Vandana Vithlani. As per reports in ETimesTV, this will mark the Modi parivar's exit from the show. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Kokila Says ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ Once Again, Questions Gopi and Gehna About ‘Anda’ in the Prasad (Watch Video).

The cast of Modi parivaar had shot for their last episode and wrapped up their part of the show on November 11, last week. And now, the storyline will only continue to focus on the Desai parivaar, that this season is all about. However, the makers are still figuring out the show's future storyline forward.

The report read, " Currently the show has two tracks Desais and Modis, which didn't seem to converge. Also, the Modis' track was tending to overshadow the Desais' track. The channel and the producers have now decided to concentrate on one track."

