Saloni Daini is a popular child artiste in the small screen industry. She is one most loved stand-up comedian, who started her career as a child actress. Claimed to be one of the youngest comic stars on television, she is widely known for her stint in the reality show Comedy Circus Mahasangram. This chirpy little actress has once again topped the headlines and this time it is not related to any shows, but for her drastic weight loss. The cute child actress has reportedly shed 22 kilos during the lockdown period and her transformation pictures are all over the internet. Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss And Transformation In Latest Pics Stun Her Fans!

Netizens are amazed to see how Saloni Daini lost oodles of kilos. In an interview with ETimes TV, she has shared about her career starting as a child actress from a very young age and also about her weight loss journey. She shared how people used to comment on her pictures and troll for her excessive weight. She was quoted as saying, “I would get comments like ‘Bhains lag rahi hai’, ‘kitni moti hai’, ‘kitna khayegi, ekdin foot jayegi’ and things like that. But mujhe bahut maza aate hai yeh sab padh k. I read them with my friends and keep laughing. People who write such comments, they are afraid enough to not show their faces but they can write such things for so many people. Sometimes I do feel low, but I move on quickly. I work towards better things in life and not think about such people. Now I have lost 22kgs, during the lockdown.” Adele's Weight Loss Transformation Amid Quarantine Leaves Fans In Awe of Her! (View Pic).

Saloni Daini further shared how she managed to stay away from junk food amid lockdown and how she enjoyed eating home-cooked food. Fondly known as Choti Bharti, this child artiste has indeed left everyone speechless with her commendable efforts on shedding these many kilos.

