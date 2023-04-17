Former actress Sana Khan, who recently attended Baba Siddique's Iftar party has reacted to the video going viral on social media in which her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad was seen holding her hand and she can be heard saying that she is tired and can't walk further. However, Sana has clarified that there is nothing to worry about her or come to any conclusion as it was all because the couple lost contact with the driver. Pregnant Sana Khan Explains Why She Was 'Breathless' at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party in 'Weird' Viral Video - WATCH.

Many netizens have expressed their concern and said that it is unjustified to drag a pregnant woman like this. She wrote on social media: "This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me in fact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and was uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I could sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let's go in quick as we didn't want to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, plz don't think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here." Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Pooja Hegde and Other Celebs Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

In 2020 Sana got married to Gujarat-based businessman Anas, and in March this year, she announced her pregnancy.

