She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is all ready to smash into your screens starting this week. With the story of Jennifer Walters coming onto the small screen, we will see the origins of this iconic fourth-wall breaking Marvel character. Being joined by MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo and more, it looks like a new favourite Marvel hero is about to drop. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: Marvel Using Tinder to Advertise Tatiana Maslany's Disney+ Series, Have An Account Set Up In the Superhero's Name!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is special in a way as it will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first full blown comedy show. Being described as a thirty minute long court room comedy, it certainly has piqued the interests of many. So before its debut, here is all you need to know about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Cast for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Tatiana Maslany will be stepping into the roles of She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters while she will be joined by Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination. They will also be joined by Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki Ramos), Jameela Jamil (Titania), Josh Segarra (Augustus Pugliese), Jon Bass (Todd), Benedict Wong (Wong), Charlie Cox (Daredevil/Matt Murdock) and more.

Plot for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

After an accident, Jennifer Walters has her blood infused with that of her cousin Bruce Banner and turns into the She-Hulk. Being in her 30s, Walters must balance her professional and personal life while also being the 6-foot-7-inch hulking monster.

Watch the Trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Where and When to Watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will exclusively premiere on Disney+ Hotstar starting August 18, 2022. You can tune in at 12:30pm IST when the episode drops and start streaming it. However, to watch it you will need a valid Disney+ Hotstar account. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: Spider-Man Was Not Allowed to Be Included in Tatiana Maslany's Marvel Disney+ Series, Reveals Writer Jessica Gao.

Reviews for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The reviews for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law aren't out yet. When they drop, the page will be updated.

