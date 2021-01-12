Shehnaaz Gill is not just a celebrity, she's an emotion for her fans. The diva rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13 and since then have been creating a lot of buzz. Her dialogue from the reality show 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' which was tweaked into a rap by Yashraj Mukhate was a huge hit online That's not it, as, after BB, Shehnaaz has also appeared in a few music videos with Sidharth Shukla. Having said that, the artist recently shared a dancing video of herself on YouTube channel and fans are going gaga over her moves. Shehnaaz Gill Spills the Beans on Her Weight Loss, Believes She Won’t Get Work if She Becomes ‘Chubby’ Again.

In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen grooving to 'Qismat Ki Hawa' from the film Ludo. The cutie can be seen matching steps to the tunes and lyrics of the song. She's wearing a casual attire while dancing which comprises of a pink sweatshirt and white shorts. The video is being loved by fans and has been garnering many views and likes. Hence proved that Shehnaaz is a force to reckon with. Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Dialogue Gets a Quirky Musical Touch, Courtesy 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Fame Yashraj Mukhate (Watch Video).

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Video:

The most amazing part about the dancing video is that at the end she also holds a soft toy of a dog and winks reminding us about her 'Tauda Kutta' mashup. Shehnaaz has been working hard after Bigg Boss and has also shed oodles of weight. In one of her recent live session on Instagram, she had revealed how she can't go back to being chubby as she will get no work. Coming back to the clip, did you like it? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

