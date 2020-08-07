Television as an industry is full of good looking lads. However, there is one in particular who is cute as well as sexy. Well, we are talking about none other than the dashing boy Shivin Narang here. Those expressive eyes, amazing attitude and his broad smile, makes him a complete package. On August 7, 2020, the appealing hunk celebrates his 30th birthday and well we must definitely confess that he is indeed ageing like a fine wine. Also, apart from his personality, the star is also super in the acting department and has won hearts for portraying many shades on the small screen. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang Credits Bestie Smiriti Kalra For Having His Back In The 'Darr and Dosti Special' (View Post).

As Shivin turns a year older today, we thought of treating you with some of the hottest pictures of the dude from his Instagram handle. From being stylish to just spreading happiness via some alluring pics, here are 10 photos of the hottie which you don’t wanna miss for sure. Shivin Narang on Nepotism Debate: 'I Have Not Faced It But Seen It Happening Around Me'.

Orange Is The New Black!

Suave In A Suit!

View this post on Instagram ♟🖤 . 📸 @sachin113photographer Stylist : @shriyanka1 A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on Apr 23, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

Pink Ain’t Just For Girls!

The Sandy Affair!

View this post on Instagram #beingmyself ❣️ A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on Jun 19, 2019 at 4:18am PDT

That Stare... Uff!!

Colour Bomb!

The Athleisure Punch!

Out Of The Pool Unbuttoned And Wet!

View this post on Instagram 🔥 🥶 look A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on Jan 18, 2020 at 11:07pm PST

That Trimmed Subtle Beard... Gosh!

View this post on Instagram 💭🖤 . . #daydreaming #shivinnarang A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on Jul 16, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

Fashionable Charmer!

So that’s it, guys! Those are a few handpicked and the sexiest pics of the birthday boy Shivin Narang. FYI, the actor was last seen in Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget and was also as a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Here’s wishing the handsome guy a happy 30th. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).