Actress Shubhangi Atre who is seen playing the role of 'Angoori' in the show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' enjoys turning a bride for shoots. She says, "I enjoy the bridal makeover. For the upcoming track I'm shooting as a bride and it is making me happy. I feel excited to reach my sets with a thought of getting ready as a bride, wearing the bridal outfits, putting make-up and wearing the jewellery. Shubhangi Atre Opens Up About Resuming Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Shoot After COVID-19 Nightmare.

It is so much fun. It's not the first time, I even don't remember how many times I have turned a bride for my shoots. But each time the excitement is so fresh and refreshing." Shubhangi reveals during her childhood she used to play wearing her mother's sari and ornaments. "I remember during my childhood days, every Sunday I used to play wearing my mom's sari and jewellery. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre Tests Positive For COVID-19.

I used to enjoy dressing myself as a bride since then." Shubhangi is known for featuring in shows like Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).