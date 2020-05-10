Siddharth Nigam to Bake a Cake for Mom on Mother's Day

Siddharth Nigam (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 10: Actor Siddharth Nigam has planned to bake a cake on Sunday for his mother, as his token of love for her on Mother's Day.

"We have a tradition to do something big and special for mom on Mother's Day. But since we are all at home, we would try to bake a cake for her this year and when we pass this challenging phase, I plan to gift my mother beautiful gold jewellery. Staying at home with my mother has been the much-needed break I required. She is spoiling us with delicious street food like vada pao and pav bhaji, and I make her watch different shows with me on TV," Siddharth said.

Siddharth also spoke about how his mother has been his constant support.

"My mother is the anchor in my life. I entered the entertainment industry at a very young age and while supporting me through the journey, my mother has protected me all along from the ills that I couldn't see. She plays a huge role in my life -- as my mother and also as my manager. If I have to talk about my mother's contribution in my life, there aren't enough words to express what she has done for me and my brother, which she continues to do. She pushes me to give my best," he said.

Siddharth is best known for his role in Sony SAB's "Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga".