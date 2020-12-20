Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have a massive fan following online. Just a mention of the two and there are thousands of re-tweets in no time. All thanks to Bigg Boss 13 that the world got introduced to Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry. Right from their cute fights on the reality show to giving their admirers chartbuster tracks like 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona,' #SidNaaz is an emotion for their fans. Having said that, on December 20, fans of the two started trending #SidNaazKiPyaariDuniya on Twitter and it'll melt your heart. Sidharth Shukla Shares a BTS Photo From Broken But Beautiful 3 Sets, Jokes About Being Back to Studying.

After analysing a few tweets, we've come to the conclusion that #SidNaazKiPyaariDuniya celebrates Sidharth-Shehnaaz's lovely bond and cute camaraderie. While some fans cherished it by reminiscing their Bigg Boss days, a few posted pictures from their music videos. Looks like it's Sunday and #SidNaaz fans were in a mood to shower love on the two. Check out a few tweets below. Shona Shona Song: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Cute Chemistry is the Highlight of this Song (Watch Video).

Indeed!

Love showed up whenever it had to. Stood tall and strong. People who could see it, felt it all. #SidNaazKiPyaariDuniya pic.twitter.com/GDYDcoVzcU — Shweta ☕ (@apalebluedot_) December 20, 2020

Aww!

26 February, 2020 First stage performance together in Mirchi awards show. On that night nobody went to sleep just to get a glimpse of them together.#SidNaazKiPyaariDuniya pic.twitter.com/oW0uD8hCIn — Faiyaz 💜 (@FaiyazHasan96) December 20, 2020

The Caption!

"Some people are worth melting for."#SidNaazKiPyaariDuniya pic.twitter.com/g0ul3AibQt — Hum #SidNaaz ki traff sy hain..💝 (@AmnaThoughts) December 20, 2020

#SidNaaz's Cosy Moment From Bigg Boss!

#SidNaazKiPyaariDuniya Most pure bond have ever seen in bigg boss history 😊❤️ Lots of love to @sidharth_shukla and @ishehnaaz_gill from RKVians pic.twitter.com/IwJf5HL8gV — Amit (@amit_paliwal123) December 20, 2020

The Love For Them Is Real!

"Before the day I met you, life was so unkind. But you're the key to my peace of mind."#SidNaazKiPyaariDuniya pic.twitter.com/WYKJJl1FEj — Nishita♡ (@JyadaHoRhaTera) December 20, 2020

Together!

The way i always wanted them to go in jail together 😜#SidNaazKiPyaariDuniya pic.twitter.com/5UdBqU0OEP — Piyali Somvanshi ❤ (@PiyaliSomvanshi) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tauda Kutta' dialogue from Bigg Boss 13 went viral after Yashraj Mukhate churned it into a rap song. On the other hand, talking about Sidharth Shukla, he has already started shooting for his upcoming web show titled as Broken But Beautiful 3. Coming back to #SidNaaz, nazar na lagey. Stay tuned!

