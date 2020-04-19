Sidharth Shukla’s Mom Bans Him From Cooking and His Alternative Pastime During Lockdown Will Make You Yawn (Read Tweets)

Sidharth Shukla With Mom (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla needs no introduction. The TV star who rose to fame from shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak made fans see the real him on the reality show. That's not it, as over the time, his already strong fandom has also multiplied and Shukla's craze is now immense. It was just a few days back when the BB 13 star shared a selfie and gave fans what they demanded. Not just this, the lad often hosts #AskSid session on Twitter wherein he answers a few funny and ah-mazing questions of his fans to keep them engaged. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

On Friday, Shukla played the question-answer session with fans via #AskSid. And as expected, his fans flooded queries for Sid and quizzed him what he is upto amid the lockdown. One of his fans asked him if he still does household chores during the quarantine. To which Shukla's answer was hilarious. On being questioned by a fan, “Do u still cook at home daily?” Sidharth Shukla replied, “Well, fortunately, mom didn’t like it much and thought it was better if she did the needful, so I am exempted.” Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Inaugurates a Hospital Ward With Mom, Receives Love From His Elderly Fan (Watch Videos).

Well fortunately mom didn’t like it much n thought it was better if she did the need full so I am exempted — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

However, that was not the only answer we loved. As Sidharth also revealed that he likes to sleep the most amid the nationwide house arrest. Well, don't we all love to do the same. Hehehe!

Sleep 🙃 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Such online sessions play quite an important role in the current scenario for celebs. As it makes a star connect to his fans and also make the audience happy. It's a two-way thing! Coming back to Sid, he was last seen in a melody titled as Bhula Dunga opposite Shehnaaz Gill where their sizzling chemistry took the internet by storm. Stay tuned!