Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu will be the celebrity guest on Zee Comedy Show. The singer, who has sung popular tracks like Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana from Kurukshetra and many more, will also be performing on the show. Kumar Sanu Is Honoured With Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award by American University For His Contribution to Music.

He will be singing some famous songs of the '90s and also share a few memories from his days in the industry. Moreover Laughing Buddha Farah Khan will also be dancing on the songs sung by Kumar Sanu. Kumar Sanu On Late Composer Raamlaxman: Most Of The Songs We Worked On Together Became Hits.

He will be interacting with Farah and reveal unshared stories and anecdotes. Moreover the 10 comedians on the show called Team Hasaayenge will be seen presenting different comic acts and entertaining Farah Khan and Kumar Sanu. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).