Surbhi Chandna is a gifted actress. Well, for starters, she looks great with every single co-star of hers. And also, manages to strike the right chemistry with her leading men. Currently enthralling one and all with her portrayal of the sarvasresth Adi Naagin Bani in Naagin 5, the actress took to her social media to share a glimpse of an upcoming track with her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra. The scene in question is a pool romance. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s First Look As The Reincarnated Snake Queen Is Royally Gorgeous (View Pics).

In a huge twist in the show, Bani (Surbhi Chandna) is seen marrying Veer (Sharad Malhotra), thus beginning their revenge saga. And amidst the intense hatred that Bani and Veer share, we have always been able to spot that underlying affection they have for each other. While Veer, in previous episodes admitted his love for Bani, the lady is yet to realise her feelings. Surbhi Chandna Birthday Special: From Haya in Qubool Hai to Anika in Ishqbaaz and Bani in Naagin 5, Roles That the Birthday Girl Aced To Perfection.

All you fans of Surbhi, might remember how she had many a scene with Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. And some of the pair's scenes involved Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) in the pool, lost in each other's eyes. Sanjivani 2: Nakuul Mehta Wishes Luck to Ishqbaaz Co-Star Surbhi Chandna for Her New Show; Pose for an Adorable Selfie (View Pic).

While the similarities are too much, which scene do you prefer, Shivaay and Anika in a love-filled embrace in the pool or Veer and Bani's intense and passionate encounter in the water? Vote below.

