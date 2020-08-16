The return of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to television on July 22 was celebrated like a large scale festival, such is the charm of the show. While fresh episodes of the SAB TV sitcom are being relished by the audience, the makers too are leaving no stone unturned to make their show as interesting as possible. And for the same, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's storyline will see the entry of Taarak's boss in veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. Yes, the Shrimaan Shrimati actor has been roped in to play actor Shailesh Lodha's boss on the show. #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

Confirming the news to ETimes TV, Rakesh went on to say, "Yes, I have started shooting for the show and yesterday (August 14) was my first day on the sets."

Elaborating more on his role, the actor revealed, "It's is very interesting. So, I was narrated this role 12 years ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. I am playing the role of Taarak Mehta aka Sailesh Lodha's boss, the character is part of the actual story also in the book. It is a very important role. But things did not materalise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal. This time when the shooting started once again started I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored." Ishqbaaaz Fame Navina Bole Makes Her TV Comeback With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah As the New Woman in Jethalal’s Life and It's Not What You Think (Watch Video).

Rakesh's entry in the show comes at the correct time, after the rule to not let actors above the age of 65 work, was recently curbed. Says Rakesh, "Things have changed with the new guidelines coming in, but I am not scared of stepping out because I feel if we won't step out how will we work. I feel whatever has to happen, will happen. I can't keep sitting at home. We sat for five months and we saw how things started getting affected. I feel sitting at home and doing nothing is more devastating."

"I will tell you I have realised one thing all my friends who I have known for years have lost their charm sitting at home. They have started looking in bad shape, they never looked like this. When you are in isolation and keep thinking about various things it takes toll on your health. I kept myself busy during lockdown. I wrote scripts. I am a poet so I wrote Ghazals, shayaris and I wrote two new plays also. I made two short films also. I feel one has to go out and work and you can't sit at home," he concluded.

