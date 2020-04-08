Tejasswi Prakash Reveals She Bagged Rohit Shetty's School College Ani Life Movie Because of Her Controversial Show Pehredaar Piya Ki

Tejasswi Prakash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Tejasswi Prakash was caught up in the eye of a storm by the name of Pehredaar Piya Ki. The actress took up a Sony TV show whose concept involved an 18-year old (Diya) marrying a 9-year-old boy (Ratan Maan Singh) after the latter's father asks her to protect her son at all costs. However, before the makers could steer their show towards a direction, the public backlash forced producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal to shut the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Pay Cheques for Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang and Other KKK Players Revealed?.

They, later on, brought the show back with a new title- Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, with Tejasswi reprising her role as Diya and Rohit Suchanti as the grown-up Ratan Maan Singh.

And in a recent chat with TOI, Tejasswi revealed that the whole hullabaloo surrounding Pehredaar Piya Ki was one of the reasons she bagged her Marathi movie. Says Tejasswi, "The content was bashed but people were like, ‘Who’s that girl’. That’s how I got Rohit Shetty’s film. I didn’t receive any backlash. The film happened after Pehredaar Piya Ki. So in a way, all the hype helped me. It opened a lot many doors for me." Tejasswi Prakash To Make Her Marathi Film Debut With Rohit Shetty's School College Ani Life (View Post).

Tejasswi is currently enthralling everyone with her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress also recently announced her Marathi film debut with Rohit Shetty's School College Ani Life Tejasswi is indeed on a roll.