Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is seen in web series 'The Fame Game', says her on-screen character Anamika Anand differs from her real self. She was in conversation with Karan Johar about the show. Talking about how Anamika is different from her, she said: "Nothing fazes me, I forge ahead always. There are so many other things I can do in life. But I don't think Anamika would be able to deal with things the way I do." The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Netflix Series Prioritises Shallow Melodrama Over Its Central Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

"She would be a mess. If she walks into a room and nobody recognises her, she'll go mad. She's like my evil twin," adds the actress. She also talked about her equation with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and how they met and started a relationship. The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Character Anamika Anand Looks All Happy In These New Stills From Netflix’s Upcoming Series.

"We met very casually at my brother's house. He had a party and he was a party guest. We met and started talking, we spoke about everything else," concludes Madhuri. 'The Fame Game' features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor in lead roles. It streams on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).