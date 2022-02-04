The Fame Game is the upcoming Netflix series starring Madhuri Dixit Nene as Anamika Anand. The series will also mark the actress’ debut in the digital world produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The actress will be seen playing the role of a Bollywood icon, who seemingly has a perfect life. The makers of the series have shared new stills in which Anamika looks all happy with her loved ones. The new stills also feature Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul among others.

The Fame Game New Stills

