The Family Man Season 2: Review, Cast, Story, Streaming Date and Time of Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni’s Series on Amazon Prime Video

After a successful season one, the makers of The Family Man are all set to drop season two of the same on June 2 This Amazon Prime Video series stars Manoj Bajpayee as the lead with Samantha Akkineni making a new entry. Created by filmmaker duo Raj and DK, the nine-part series is among the most awaited shows on the OTT platform in June. This one will see Bajpayee reprisring his role as Srikant Tiwari. The teaser and trailer of The Family Man 2 have also received immense love. The Family Man Season 2: MP Vaiko Writes to Union I&B Minister for Ban on Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni Series.

However, just in case, you want to know all things about the series before it premieres on the digital platform, here's everything about The Family Man Season 2. Well, with the latest season, we will soon know if the gas leak caused by terrorists will lead to havoc or the city will be saved by TASC. The Family Man Season 2 Trailer: Objections Raised Over Samantha Akkineni's Character; #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils Trends On Twitter.

Cast

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari and this time he is versus a new enemy, and that is - Samantha Akkineni’s Rajji. Apart from these two, the series will also see Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur.

Plot

The premise of the series will showcase Bajpayee shuffling between being a middle-class family man and a secret spy trying to save the nation from a massive attack. However, in this season, Srikant will fight it out against the Rajji (Samantha Akkineni).

Trailer

Here's the oficial trailer of The Family Man Season 2.

Release Date

The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 (Friday) release on Amazon Prime.

Controversy

Manoj Bajpayee‘s The Family Man 2, got embroiled in controversy after many called a ban on the show as it allegedly hurt the sentiments of Eelam Tamils and also the people of Tamil Nadu. According to many protestors, the trailer depicted ‘Tamil as terrorists.' They also have issues with Samantha's character who plays a Tamil rebel.

Review

The Family Man Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime on June 4 and so the review of the same is not out yet. Once it's out, we will paste the link here. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).