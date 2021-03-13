Actor Billy Crudup has decided to exit from The Flash film franchise due to scheduling conflicts with his popular Apple Plus TV show, The Morning Show. The 52-year-old, who plays Henry Allen, father of Barry Allen or Flash, in Justice League and subsequent standalone films based on the DC superhero, has been pushed around, according to a report in contactmusic.com. The Flash, Supernatural and Legacies Season Endings Pushed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

This happened first due to the busy schedule of Ezra Miller, who plays Flash, and then due to director Rick Famuyiwa, who had been brought in to replace Seth Grahame-Smith. The Flash Season 6 Comic-Con Trailer: Shor in the City Star Sendhil Ramamurthy Cast As the Big Bad; Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Shadow Huge Over Promo – Watch Video.

The film also features Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ben Affleck as Batman, along with Michael Keaton, also as Batman. Andy Muschietti is now directing the film from a script written by Christina Hodson.

