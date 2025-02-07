Kapil Sharma and his comedic ensemble are back with an all-new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Get ready for a whirlwind of humour and infectious laughter in Season 3. This exciting new season, led by Kapil Sharma, delivers a perfect mix of desi wit, celebrity guests, side-splitting sketches, and timeless Indian charm. Netflix has officially announced the arrival of the much-awaited new season of India’s favourite comedy show. Brace yourself for an entertaining ride— here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season! IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ Tops the List Followed by Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Mirzapur S3′; ’The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Also Makes It to Top 10.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 3 Announced

Taking to YouTube, the OTT giant teased fans with a message: "Ab 2025 ka funnyvaar hoga dhamakedaar. With bohot saare laughs aur chamakte hue stars. The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!" In the accompanying video, Kapil Sharma expresses his gratitude, saying, "Thank you for all the love, jaldi miltey hai ale season mein." The new season promises an even bigger and better experience, with 3x masti, 3x hungama and endless non-stop entertainment. Govinda and Krushna Abhishek Reconcile After Years-Long Feud With Heartfelt Hug on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (Watch Video).

Watch 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 3 Announcement Video:

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 3 Cast

The new season promises to have you in splits with the original cast, including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh (judge), Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. No new cast members have been announced yet. Expect plenty of laughter and fun with hilarious sketches and witty banter. Plus, there will be plenty of celebrity guests joining the fun!

Where to Watch 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 3

No surprises here — The Great Indian Kapil Show will be streaming on Netflix. However, the makers have yet to announce the official release date.

