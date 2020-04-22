The Mandalorian: Disney Plus Series' Third Season is Already In the Works

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’ (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of Disney Plus' most popular series, The Mandalorian which is a spin-off from the Star Wars universe received immense popularity. Call it the Baby Yoda appeal or more, the show which has till now released season one and is up for the release of season 2 this year now has a bigger surprise for fans. While we await the release of season 2, reports now state that the third season of the show is already in the works. As reported by Variety, Jon Favreau has been writing season 3 for a while and that pre-production for the new season has already begun. The Mandalorian Season 2: Rosario Dawson’s Casting as Ahsoka Tano for Star Wars Spin-Off Series Isn’t Confirmed Yet.

As per reports, production design for the third season began working for the same in early April itself. As for the second season of the show, Favreau had confirmed that Mando and his team would be back for a second season via a tweet late last year. For the uninitiated, The Mandalorian, is set five years after the events of 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi and follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered baby Yoda. The Mandalorian Season 2: Zombieland Double Tap Actor Rosario Dawson Boards Disney Plus Series.

As for its season 2, the production concluded in early March, before filming shutdowns and stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic took effect and hence there's going to be some delay in the release for the same. We are still month's away from the second season's release but it seems the news of another season has already got fans excited for the Disney Plus series. The streaming platform recently also announced that The Mandalorian is getting a behind-the-scenes look in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,.