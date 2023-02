Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with Karan Johar, late actor Rishi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in The Romantics open their hearts about how the Hindi film industry has the power to shape pop culture for India and Indians. Shah Rukh feels Hindi cinema is part of our DNA and they spread joy and love in the world. He says, "Our cinema is as much a part of our lives in India, as much as you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth. It's just an inherent part of us. There's beauty in the cinema that Indian filmmakers have stuck vis-a-vis music or keeping it still like a musical format." The Romantics: Netizens Give Big Thumbs Up to Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra's Netflix Documentary That Celebrates YRF Legacy.

Karan Johar says our films try to depict the country's culture in the most vibrant way possible. He says: "We're an incredible place. We're a country of so many cultures and so many religions. There are the colours of Rajasthan, the beaches of South India, the magnanimity and large-heartedness of North."Rishi Kapoor is proud of how the Hindi film industry has made our nation proud globally.

He says, "We're definitely a force to reckon with the world as far as cinema is concerned. We're the largest film-making country in the world. The way the West perceives Indian cinema is not about sadhus, it's not about snake charmers, not about elephants, and cows. We have come a long way."Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan feels Hindi films are truly unique. The Romantics Review: Celebrating Yash Chopra Aside, Netflix Docu-Series Loves Decoding 'Genius' of Aditya Chopra With Enough Sprinkling of Starry Nostalgia (LatestLY Exclusive).