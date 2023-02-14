The Romantics, the four part series that's dedicated to filmmaker Yash Chopra has released on Netflix and it seems that the audience simply can't get over it. YRF shaped an entire generation, taught the audience what love feels like not just in the heart but on your skin - yes, goosebumps. This four-part docu-series also features 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence. Check the reaction of the audiences. The Romantics: Ranbir Kapoor Calls Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge As 'Defining Film Of His Generation' (Watch Video).

Check The Tweets and The Reaction:

#SmritiMundhra gets candid about her love for Hindi cinema ahead of the release of #TheRomantics and how #YashChopra shall always be the King of romance! https://t.co/MLcQIeb63D pic.twitter.com/5ARMpo6OVl — BollywoodSnapped (@BakwasIndia) February 14, 2023

Nostalgia back on Track!

As The Romantics celebrates Yash Chopra’s legacy, Switzerland’s Jungfrau Railways to unveil filmmaker’s ice sculpture in Jungfraujoch https://t.co/vuPZyZPVtR — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) February 14, 2023

Truth Bomb:

the romantics is giving me peak bollywood nostalgia — 🍂 (@wineandpanic) February 14, 2023

