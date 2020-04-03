TV Actress Debina Bonnerjee Donates Rs 1 Lakh for PM-CARES Fund to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

TV Actress Debina Bonnerjee (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who has been urging people to stay home and practice basic hygiene, has donated Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES. "I come and stand @narendramodi. Contributed my share to the #PMCaresFund. Did my bit for supporting the nation we live in. We shall overcome this crisis together and hopefully sooner if we just #StayHome," tweeted Debina. TV Couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to Unite for a Short Film, 11 Years after Ramayan.

Apart from lending financial support to the cause, she has been also updating fans about her quarantine time. She has been sharing videos and photos of her workout regime, time spent with her pet and her chilling moment in balcony. COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The ‘#FightAgainstCorona’ Cause (View Tweet)

Debina Bonnerjee Donates Rs 1 Lakh For PM-CARES Fund

In her latest Instagram post, she has asked her one million followers to "make your own coffee and send me".