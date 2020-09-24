In a shocking turn of events, TV actor Abigail Pande and her choreographer boyfriend Sanam Johar found themselves in the midst of the drug peddling case and were questioned by the NCB on September 24, for their alleged links to peddler Anuj Keshwani. In fact, the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe has now turned into a full-fledged drug probe after many prominent B-Town actors' names were unearthed during questioning. Abigail Pande and Boyfriend Sanam Johar's Juhu Residence Raided By NCB After Couple Is Summoned For Questioning.

Sanam and Abigail were called in for questioning once again on September 24, 2020. In fact, the pair's Juhu residence was also raided on September 23, while they were at the NCB office and were reportedly grilled for over 5 hours. Abigail Pande Posts Topless Picture Performing Nude Yoga Which Is Nothing But Encouraging and Inspiring (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#NewsAlert | Alleged drug peddler Karamjeet has named almost 20 people from the TV industry: Sources. Siddhant & Tamal with details. | #DrugExposeRocksBTown pic.twitter.com/XlT2Lbb8el — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 24, 2020

The report also mentions that another alleged drug peddler Karamjeet who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau has named close to 20 more people from the TV industry who were his alleged clients. So far, while Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are in NCB Custody until October 6, B-Town actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta have also been issued summons to reach the NCB office for questionning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).