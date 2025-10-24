Veteran actress Guddi Maruti is all set to make a much-awaited return to the small screen with the television show Udne Ki Aasha. Kanwar Dhillon on Udne Ki Aasha Completing 100 Episodes With Golden Run Despite IPL Fever; Says, ‘From Day One, I Have Been Confident’.

In a recent interview with IANS, she shared the reasons behind her comeback, expressing her excitement to reconnect with her audience and explore a fresh, engaging role after a long hiatus. Opening up about joining the show, Guddi shared, “I’m excited to be a part of Udne Ki Aasha because my role is very interesting. It has many shades — a little comedy and a little grey — which makes it fascinating to perform.”

Talking about her character, the ‘Dulhe Raja’ actress teased that her entry will stir things up for the lead protagonist Sailee, played by Neha Harsora. “My role has many layers, and I’m going to make Sailee’s life quite miserable,” she laughs. The show is already doing very well — touch wood — and I’ll try my best to add my bit to it. Of course, it all depends on the writing and creative direction, but I hope a bit of comedy gets added to my grey shade. That would make it even more fun.”

She added, “This isn’t a typical ’90s comic role. It’s very different — she’s ambitious, tough, not exactly mean but a strong woman with shades of grey. I hope the audience accepts me as this slightly kameeni types character.”

Guddi Maruti also believes that television now offers her a platform to challenge and break traditional stereotypes. Expressing the same, she mentioned, “Television has really given a new scope to actors like me. Earlier, I was mostly doing comedy and got typecast as the ‘fat funny girl’. But now, TV is letting me explore roles that are layered — even negative roles with a hint of humor — and that’s very exciting.” Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon Has Brought Alive the Character of Sachin; Producer Rahul Tewary Lavishes Praise on His Hero (LatestLY Exclusive).

.

Guddi Maruti is widely known for her comic brilliance in films like Dulhe Raja, Biwi No.1,Shola Shabnam, and Chhote Sarkar to name a few.

