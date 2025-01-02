The Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) 2024 was a glittering celebration of excellence in Indian television, with major accolades going to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha and Anupamaa. Broadcasted live on Star Plus on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024), the ceremony was a visual extravaganza featuring star-studded performances, emotional speeches and an air of glamour. Bollywood celebrities like Manisha Koirala, Taapsee Pannu and more added to the allure, making their mark at the event. For those who missed it, here’s where you can watch the show online, along with the complete list of winners. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Family Week: Vivian Dsena’s Wife Nouran Aly Praises Chaahat Pandey, Calls Her ‘Madhubala 2’ (Watch Viral Video).

Where to Watch ITA Awards 2024 Online

The 24th ITA Awards 2024 was telecast on Star Plus on December 31, 2024, at 7 PM IST. The star-studded ceremony honoured the best in Indian television with remarkable performances and memorable moments. If you missed the live broadcast or wish to relive the magic, don’t worry. You can easily stream the entire event on Disney+ Hotstar. Whether it's your first time watching or a re-watch, the awards are just a click away on the platform. Eijaz Khan Plans To Challenge Himself Both Professionally and Personally in 2025; Says, ‘I Want To Become a Better Version of Myself’.

Watch Glimpse of ITA Awards 2024:

ITA Awards 2024 Full Winners List

Popular TV Actor - Harshad Chopda (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Popular TV Actress - Pranali Rathod (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Popular TV Actor (Jury) - Amar Upadhyay (Doree)

Popular TV Actress (Jury) - Neha Harsora (Udne Ki Aasha)

Iconic TV Personality of the Year - Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Show (Drama series – Popular) - Anupamaa

Best Show (Drama series – Jury) - Udne Ki Aasha

Best Negative Actor - Nikitin Dheer (Shrimad Ramayan)

Best Actress Popular OTT - Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Comedy Actor - Subhangi Atre, Aashif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaur (Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain)

Best Actor in an Original Film (OTT) - Jaideep Ahlawat (Janee Jaan)

Best Actress in an Original Film (OTT) - Taapsee Pannu (Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba)

The prestigious Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards) celebrated the best of Indian television in 2024. Hosted by comedian Paritosh Tripathi and charismatic Gaurav Khanna, renowned for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, the ceremony honoured exceptional talent and productions across the industry.

