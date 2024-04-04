Actress Vidya Malvade was impressed when she reached her destination in just 25 minutes by taking the newly-inaugurated Coastal Road in Mumbai. Vidya took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from her car. In the video, the actress asks her driver if the tunnel, which spans two kilometres and connects Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, goes under the sea. To which, her driver responds with a "yes." Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video of Enjoying Drive Through Mumbai Coastal Road’s Underground Tunnel From Haji Ali to Marine Drive, Calls It a ‘Marvel’ – WATCH.

Having a childlike excitement, the actress, who is known for her role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India, said: “I am so surprised and very happy also…. Mereko bahut excitement ho raha hai. (I am very excited)” Vidya captioned the clip: “Mumbai mei tunnel… I am actually excited. Reached Marine Drive in 25 minutes from Bandra.” Mumbai Coastal Road Project: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates First Phase of Coastal Road Between Worli and Marine Drive (See Pics and Video).

View Vidya Malvade's Insta Story:

Vidya Malvade (Photo Credit: Instagram @vidyamalavade)

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had shared that he was “stunned” by the tunnel and called it a “marvel”. Vidya has worked in films such as Kidnap, No Problem, 1920: Evil Returns and Starfish. She has also worked in series such as Inside Edge 2, Flesh, Mismatched and Dr. Arora, among many others.

