Actor Vivian Dsena rose to fame after he played the sexy intense vampire Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Be it his chiselled features and looks or that dimpled smile, the actor became popular among his female fans and it did not take much time to quickly became the national heartthrob. He then went on to do Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon where he established his star status and solidified his position in tinsel town as an A-lister. However, Vivian says that he doesn't give importance to looks. He has often been complimented that he has got the looks of a Hollywood star but he says that he cares about his hair more than his looks. Vivian Dsena On Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Completing 8 Years: 'Madhubala Was The Highlight of My Career'.

"People keep saying that I shouldn't be on television but somewhere else, doing some Hollywood movies or Hollywood web series. All I can say is that I really respect and love what the almighty has given me and I am happy for where I am today. I am thankful to God that he brought me to the city of dreams, he got me somewhere, I never expected to be," Says Vivian. World Earth Day 2020: Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan, Sharad Malhotra, TV Actors Talk About Environment-Friendly Steps One Must Adopt.

"But looks are something I give the least attention to. I hardly go to the parlour for facial, etc. I do take care of my hair because I have extremely soft hair and they don't stay in place," he added.

Vivian also adds that the best part of the entertainment industry is that it is open for everyone and you don't need any particular qualification to be here. Says Vivian, "I started working, I started liking my work, and this is the only job I could find for myself. This is the best part about our industry, it is open to everyone, even if you are just A 10+2 passout or a graduate. So for me as a 10+2, I think this was a good job. So I continued."

He continued, "Little did I know that I will become this name called Vivian Dsena. I actually laugh when I look 12 years back, how I started and where I landed up. It's actually the biggest fluke, or at least it looks like one," he signed off.

