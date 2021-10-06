Marvel’s What if…? finished off its first season with a bang. The final episode was titled What if…? The Watcher Broke His Oath saw The Watcher go around different universes to recruit heroes. The group included Thor, Gamora, Black Widow, Strange Supreme, Star Lord, Killmonger and Captain Carter, and they were named the Guardians of the Multiverse. It saw the Guardians take on the threat of Ultron who was hell-bent on destroying the multiverse.Marvel’s What if…? Episode 8 Ending Explained: Decoding the ‘Strange’ Climax, Iron Man’s Multiple Deaths and Other Mysteries of Disney+ Series’ Latest Episode (SPOILER ALERT).

The finale packed in a great amount of action and visuals and ended the series on a great note. So with that out of the way, let us take a look at all 13 spoilers from the final episode of Marvel’s What if…?

A Revisit to The Winter Soldier

The episode starts off in a similar fashion to how Captain America: The Winter Soldier starts. Instead of Rogers, we have Captain Carter in his place who makes a move on Batroc. While fighting him, she sees the Watcher in the sky who selects her to save the multiverse.

Recruiting

We are then shown a montage of the Watcher going around and recruiting all the superheroes we have seen yet in the show, with a new addition. That addition being Gamora with the armor of Thanos and Tony Stark besides her.

A Strange Welcome

The entire group is gathered in a pub similar to the one from Peggy’s memories. Over there Strange warns them of the threat over the horizon and what to expect. The group then starts coming up with a plan on how to take down Ultron.

Killmonger

We are briefly shown a scene of Killmonger tinkering with an Ultron Bot’s head, showcasing us that he has external plans of his own too.

The Plan

The Guardians then finally arrive in a universe with no life at all and one place where Ultron won’t attack them. There they decide to steal all the Infinity Stones from Ultron and then crush it with the Infinity Crusher, courtesy of Gamora.

Ultron vs The Guardians of the Multiverse

After Thor accidentally shoots lightning, Ultron is alerted to the Guardians’ presence. He arrives and the battle with the Guardians ensues. They are able to steal the soul stone from him and escape to another world. What If? Review: Marvel’s Disney+ Animated Series Is Daring, Fun and Loaded With Surprises (LatestLY Exclusive).

Natasha Romanoff

In this world, they are greeted by Natasha Romanoff that we saw in Episode Eight. She takes away the soul stone but then is later convinced by Captain Carter to help them.

Round Two

Ultron tracks them down to that world and the fight starts again. The Guardians are able to subdue Ultron and Gamora even manages to put the Infinity Crusher on him destroying all the stones. But that doesn’t work because the Infinity Crusher was only designed to destroy the stones in Gamora's universe. This prompts Ultron to get back up again and absolutely pummel the Guardians.

Clint’s Arrow

Natasha realises that she still has Clint’s arrow with the consciousness of Arnim Zola uploaded in it. With help of Captain Carter, she is able to shoot the arrow in Ultron’s eye hence uploading Zola’s AI into him. Zola is able to take over Ultron and destroy his AI.

Killmonger gets the Stones

Killmonger then takes Ultron’s head and retrieves the stones and the armour making him the one with all the power.

Killmonger vs Zola

Killmonger is then challenged by Zola in Ultron’s body who starts making a move on the stones. Not being able to separate both of them, Strange Supreme locks them into a pocket dimension. He is then tasked to guard them for eternity.

Nat goes to Another Universe

After everyone goes back to their respective worlds again, Nat refuses to do so because her world is nothing more than barren land. This is when she is transported to another universe where the Avengers lost their Black Widow.

The Post-Credits Scene

In the post-credits, we see Captain Carter after her fight with Batroc being taken to a container by Natasha. In the container, there is the HYDRA stomper with Steve Rogers still inside it.

What if…? is finally over and it has us waiting for Marvel’s next Disney+ show and a second season as well. If you want more Marvel Disney+ content, then you won’t have to wait any longer as Hawkeye is scheduled to drop on November 24, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).