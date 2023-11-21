World Television Day 2023 will be marked on November 21, and the observance commemorates the date on which the first World Television Forum was held in 1996. Established by the United Nations, the celebration of World Television Day not only celebrates this source of entertainment consumption but also focuses on acknowledging the impact and importance of television as a medium for communication and information. From spreading news to educating people on safe practices, television has helped people become more aware of not just everyday happenings but also educate themselves on key issues. As we celebrate World Television Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to commemorate World Television Day, and more. World Television Day Facts: Interesting Things to Know About TV And It's Journey Over the Years.

When is World Television Day 2023?

World Television Day 2023 will be marked on November 21. This annual celebration was first established by the UN General Assembly on 17 December 1996 through resolution 51/205. The observance focuses on highlighting the impact of Television on the process of decision-making. World Television Day: Quotes and Images to Commemorate the Day on Which 1st World Television Forum Was Held.

Significance of World Television Day

In today’s day and age, television has become more focused as a source of entertainment, as we gain information and news from our mobile devices. However, there are millions worldwide who still cannot afford to have access to smartphones. For them, and for the majority of the world for the last few decades, television served as a source of entertainment as well as infotainment and educated one and all about key issues. From the Polio eradication program to other key issues, television played a key role in various awareness campaigns. The celebration of World Television Day aims to educate people on the key role that the beloved TV played on this day.

We hope that the commemoration of World Television Day helps you to cherish and understand the key ways that our good old TVs helped shape society the way it has. Happy World Television Day 2023!

