World Television Day 2024 will be celebrated on November 21. This observance was first initiated by the United Nations and is focused on recognising the increased consumption of video through television and why it is important to be mindful of what we watch and how it shapes us. The celebration of World Television Day recognises that even when more and more people are switching to smart devices, television continues to be the single most popular medium of consumption of information worldwide. This is mainly due to the ease of access to this on device in poorer regions, where content consumption is a privilege that has been made accessible through TVs. As we celebrate World Television Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Television Day and more.

World Television Day 2024 Date

World Television Day 2024 is celebrated on November 21.

World Television Day History and Significance

The annual commemoration of World Television Day was first proclaimed by the United Nations in December 1996. The reason that World Television Day is marked on November 21, is that it commemorates the first World Television Forum that was held in 1996. World Television Day is focused on understanding and celebrating the profound impact of television in shaping modern society, its contribution to culture and how it streamlined communication. A key reason for news to be more accessible to one and all, after radio, was the increased spread of television. World Television Day aims to help people remember just that.

It is interesting to note that, in addition to World Television Day, the United Nations also commemorates World Press Freedom Day; World Telecommunication and Information Society Day; and World Development Information Day which are all focused on helping people to understand the power of information and distributing it through the visual mediums. The commemoration of World Television Day in current times is more focused on helping people address the constant and increased spread of misinformation and how to recognise it.

