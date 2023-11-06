Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has threatened to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi after her NGO reportedly accused him of being involved in illegally selling snake venom and even sought his immediate arrest. A video of Elvish has gone viral in which he mentioned that the politician tried to ruin his image by labelling him as a ‘snake supplier’. Elvish Yadav Accuses Maneka Gandhi of False Allegations After BJP MP Demands His Arrest for Allegedly Selling Snake Venom at Rave Parties.

Elvish Yadav On Suing Maneka Gandhi

Elvish yadav confirms that he will file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi and his Ngo 🙏. STOP DEFAMING ELVISH #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/DK9Q3gBpZr — Rudra 🚩 (@rudrastics) November 4, 2023

Defamation Case Against The BJP MP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

