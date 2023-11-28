In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Akshara and Abhira celebrate their victory in the case, while Armaan tries to console the opposing lawyer who lost the case. Meanwhile, Dadi Sa and Vidya welcome Rohit to his new office, encouraging him to choose a ring for Ruhi. Rohit, however, expresses his unpreparedness, leading Dadi Sa to remind him of his responsibilities. Rohit shares with Dadi Sa the importance of Armaan in maintaining his morals and questions why she can’t forgive Armaan for taking up Abhira's case. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 27, 2023 Written Update: Abhira Gets Yuvraj Arrested, Ruhi Agrees For Engagement!

Later, at the resort, Akshara informs Abhira about inviting Armaan for dinner as a gesture of gratitude. Abhira receives a letter, initially fearing it's from Yuvraj, but it turns out to be from Armaan, announcing his departure for Udaipur. Abhira rushes to meet him, but Armaan daydreams about attending Rohit's engagement and convincing Ruhi. Despite Abhira's attempt to catch up with him, Armaan drives off.

In Udaipur, the Birla's and Goenka's gather for Ruhi and Rohit's engagement. Dadi Sa urges Rohit to put the ring on Ruhi, but Rohit waits for Armaan, causing some concern. Dadi Sa suggests holding the marriage soon after the Sangeet, catching Manish's attention. Meanwhile, Armaan rushes to meet Rohit, and Manish suggests a quick marriage if Ruhi agrees. Ruhi, thinking Armaan won't come, unexpectedly consents to the marriage in two days, leading to joyous reactions. Samridhii Shukla on Joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘I’m Very Happy and I Think Anybody Would Be’.

As Armaan arrives during the ring ceremony, Ruhi becomes emotional and lies about fixing her dress. Rohit apologises to Armaan and urges him to dance, showcasing their brotherly bond, while Swarna grows suspicious. Upstairs, Ruhi breaks down, questioning why Armaan didn't come to her, while downstairs, Armaan happily notices the Goenka's, invited by Dadisa. Episode ends!

