Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 29, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Luv Kush Decide to Teach Trisha a Lesson for Humiliating Them Before Goenkas

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Luv and Kush face humiliation in front of the whole family. The family celebrates Republic day while Trisha overhears Luv’s conversation with Kush. In tonight’s episode, we see Naira (Shivangi Joshi) appreciates Luv and Kush for the work they did. The photographer tells Naira to click some pictures for the magazine, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) comes and takes some pictures of Naira and gets romantic. Luv tells Kush that he cannot stand Trisha. Abhishek comes and asks Luv and Kush when is their new bike coming. Trisha comes and tells Luv and Kush to take their bike from where it is parked as the watchman was saying it will get towed. Luv tells Trisha to mind her own business and they know what to do. Abhishek laughs and tells Luv and Kush to control Trisha from now. Later Abhishek tells Luv and Kush to manipulate the dialogues which Trisha wrote and make her repent for what she did with them. Luv likes the idea. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Goenkas Humiliate Luv and Kush For Bad Behavior.

Meanwhile, the family gets dressed up in their costumes which Naira and Kartik gave them and come for the Republic Day celebration. Naira is getting ready in her room when Kartik comes in and gets mesmerized with her beauty. Kartik holds Naira in his arms. Naira tells Kartik to let her get ready. Kartik tells Naira that everyone is waiting outside for her and Trisha. Naira tells she is super excited to perform with Trisha for the first time on stage. Trisha is also excited to perform with Niara.

The performance starts. Kartik and Naira welcome all the guests to their dance academy. Naira starts the show with a welcome speech. Suhasini comes with Vansh and Kairav on the stage. Luv and Kush get tensed seeing Suhasini with the kids as they thought only kids will come on stage that is why they changed the dialogues of the speech. Abhishek tells them not to worry as all the blame will come on Trisha and no one will doubt them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira Catch Luv and Kush With Alcohol.

Suhasini welcomes the chief guest. As the kids read the speech all the audience laugh. Trisha gets tensed as to why are the kids not reading the actual speech. Naira and Kartik come on stage and apologise for Kairav and Vansh’s speech. Meanwhile, Luv, Kush, and Abhishek talk about how they changed the dialogues and laugh. Trisha overhears them and gets furious. Trisha confronts Luv and Kush and asks them why they did this. Trisha tells that she will tell Naira about their doings. Luv tells her that they are not scared and she can do whatever she wants. Trisha tells Luv and Kush that she has recorded everything on her mobile and is going to show this to Naira as proof. All three get tensed. As Trisha goes to tell Naira, Luv pushes her from the back and her mobile falls down. Trisha gets annoyed and slaps Luv and warns him to stay away from her or else she will lodge a complaint against them.

Kartik wishes Naira for her performance. Naira tells Kartik to call Trisha immediately after her performance Trisha has to join her. Naira starts her performance. Meanwhile, Kartik comes to Trisha’s room and does not find her inside and gets tensed. Trisha joins Naira on the stage. They both dance and give a splendid performance. Abhishek tells Luv and Kush that they should do something so that Trisha remembers not to mess with them all her life.

In the precap, when Trisha comes to her dressing room she feels someone following her.