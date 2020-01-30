Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 30, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Luv, Kush and Abhishek Molest Trisha to Seek Revenge, She Goes Missing Post the Incident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenkas celebrate Republic Day with a patriotic performance. Luv decides to avenge his humiliation caused because of Trisha. In tonight’s episode, we see Naira (Shivangi Joshi) hugs Trisha and says the performance was good. She is about to hug Kartik (Mohsin Khan) but sees Trisha standing. Trisha pulls Naira’s leg and asks her to hug Kartik. Further, Naira asks Trisha to change, as they will leave. Trisha thinks about Luv and Kush’s behaviour but before she can say anything about them, Naira and Kartik get a call and they leave. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 29, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Luv Kush Decide to Teach Trisha a Lesson for Humiliating Them Before Goenkas.

Naira tells Kartik that the certificates are there with Trisha and tells him to get it. Meanwhile, Trisha feels someone is following her and gets shocked. Kartik goes to Trisha's green room and finds the door open. He takes the certificates and leaves. The watchman notices that someone is driving a car very rashly and wonders who is driving. Back in the academy, Naira looks for Trisha but doesn’t find her. Kartik tells her maybe she went to have coffee. Finding each other alone, Kartik and Naira spend some romantic time with each other. Naira worries for Trisha when she finds her earring fallen down.

The Goenkas discuss who manipulated the speech. Akhilesh tells it might be Luv and Kush. Manish tells them they should go home now and talk about it later. Manish asks Kartik where is Trisha? Kartik tells she has gone to have coffee with Luv and Kush. Suddenly Gayu gets pain in her stomach and everyone rushes to the hospital. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Goenkas Humiliate Luv and Kush For Bad Behavior.

On the other hand, Luv molests Trisha by holding her dupatta and asks her to apologize. Abhishek pours water on Trisha’s face and tears her dress. Luv gets furious and orders her to apologize to them. But Trisha says she will not.

Here, the doctor checks Gayu and says she is fine. In the meantime, Goenkas and Naira looks for Trisha, Luv, and Kush. Naira calls Trisha to enquire but she does not answer. Kartik calls Luv and Kush to enquire. Luv and Kush lie to Kartik and say Trisha is not with them. Luv and Kush get restless after they learn that Trisha has not yet reached home or the academy. The family begins to worry for Trisha and prays for her return.

Luv and Kush look for Trisha at the academy. Naira and Kartik too, return to the academy. Luv finds Trisha’s phone, and they panic seeing Naira constantly calling her. Abhishek tells Luv to switch off the phone. Luv and Kush get scared when they see Naira and Kartik and they hide.

In the precap, the police are talking about some girl who came in front of the truck. Naira and Kartik go to the hospital to check whether the girl who met with an accident is Trisha or not.