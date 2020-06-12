Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Meghan Jadhav Roped In for Upcoming SAB TV Show

Actor Meghan Jadhav will play the role of Swapnil in "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", which revolves around a joint family. Swapnil is the eldest cousin in the family. "Slice-of-life and light-hearted genres have been something I have always enjoyed doing," he said. Talking about his role, Meghan said: "The show is based on a joint family, so all the characters have their own dynamics. My character, Swapnil, is the eldest cousin to all siblings in the house and works in a multinational company." Khichdi Actress Ami Trivedi Boards SAB TV’s Upcoming Show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’

"He is the ideal son, he is calm and believes in keeping everyone in the family in harmony with each other in the family. I have been looking at references to perform this role better but I believe when you are actually on the floor, with script in your hand, it is then that you can bring out your creativity and get into that character," he added, while commenting on the Sony SAB show.

Meanwhile, the lockdown phase has been quite busy for him. "Just like this upcoming show, I too stay in a joint family so most of the time goes in house work and babysitting my brother's kids. Apart from that, I have been making a few videos, short films, music videos. So, I have somehow kept myself very busy during this time," he said.

