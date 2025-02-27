Ziddi Girls, released today (February 27) on Amazon Prime Video, is receiving widespread acclaim from critics. The series stars an impressive cast, including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, Anupriya Caroli, Revathy, Nandita Das among others. The plot centres around a group of determined young women who confront various challenges in pursuit of their dreams. Helmed by Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma and Vasant Nath, the show is being hailed as bold and empowering by critics. Ziddi Girls is being dubbed a must-watch for its compelling portrayal of resilience and ambition. ‘Mrs’ Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra Delivers a Powerful Act in Arati Kadav’s Faithful Remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

OTT Play: "Directed by Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, and Vasant Nath, Ziddi Girls strongly holds the significance of 'zid' (boldness). The series shows how young women should not stop dreaming because they are asked to be silenced. It generates strong power to become a 'ziddi' girl. Even though you face obstacles, never break your inner will to break barriers and that's what the series tries to teach us. After a strong narrative of Sanya Malhotra's Mrs, Ziddi Girls is also a must-watch series that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video."

Times Now: "The makers have crafted a perfect blend of emotions, strength, and power in this drama series. With its strong feminist themes, clashing ideologies, and deep-rooted sisterhood, the show authentically portrays hardships while maintaining a sense of originality."

Watch 'Ziddi Girls' Trailer:

Ritible: "The series highlights not only the struggles of young women but also the betrayal they can face. In one particularly heart-wrenching moment, a mentor exploits a student by humiliating her in front of a large audience, ignoring her dignity. The revenge sought by the student leaders sparks further harassment by members of a respected institution who oppose their actions."

So, after reading positive reviews of Ziddi Girls above, will you watch it online?

