Stake.com knows just how to welcome new bettors, including those from India, to its betting site. When you join Stake.com, you’ll receive a 200% matchup deposit welcome bonus of up to $2000. Just remember to use our Stake bonus code for India, BBZCODE.

Join us as we explore how to claim this bonus, discuss tips for making the most of it, look into Stake’s other bonuses and promotions, and more.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Over 1,000 casino games

Top-notch quality games

Excellent loyalty program

A 200% matchup deposit welcome bonus of up to $2,000

Cons

Only accepts cryptocurrency

Live chat section can be challenging to use

Website Address Welcome Bonus Stake.com 7-9 Riga Feraiou, LIZANTIA COURT, Office 310, Agioi Omologites, 1087 Nicosia, Cyprus A 200% matchup deposit bonus of up to 200% using our exclusive code BBZCODE

Stake Promo Code

Once again, Stake offers new bettors, including those from India, a 200% matchup deposit bonus of up to $2,000, which you can receive when you use our Stake bonus code for India, BBZCODE.

This generous bonus allows you to explore Stake.com’s casino game collection without committing too much money, giving you insight into what this betting site has to offer.

That being said, let’s now take a look at how to claim this sign-up bonus.

How to claim the Stake.com matchup deposit welcome bonus using our bonus code for Stake

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Stake.com welcome bonus using our code BBZCODE:

1. Start by selecting your preferred language. Stake.com supports about 14 languages, which is a significant advantage as it accommodates a wide range of bettors.

2. Now, after you’ve chosen your preferred language, select how you’d like to register to join this betting site. You can join using your Google or Facebook account. Alternatively, you can sign up by manually entering your email address. If you choose to register by entering your email address, you’ll need to create a password and username.

3. Next, enter your date of birth. If you’re a bettor from India, enter our exclusive welcome Stake bonus code for India, BBZCODE, and click the “Continue” button.

4. Finally, click the box to agree to this betting site’s terms and conditions and click the “Create account” button, and that’s it! You’ll have joined Stake.com and received a 200% matchup deposit bonus of up to $2,000.

Stake.com bonus drop code for new customers

As we just mentioned, new Indian bettors joining Stake.com can use your exclusive Stake bonus code for India, BBZCODE, to claim a 200% bonus of up to $2,000.

So when you make a deposit, you’ll receive a bonus that’s double the amount. Not bad!

Stake.com promotions for existing customers

Stake.com takes it a notch higher by having additional promotions waiting for you once you join this betting site. Here are some of these promo offers:

Stake’s daily races

This operator holds a daily leaderboard challenge with a $100,000 prize pool.

To join this challenge, just play your favorite games and bet on your preferred sports on this betting site, and for every wager you make, you’ll rank higher on the leaderboard. And if you’re among the top 5,000 bettors on the leaderboard, you’ll get a share of the $100,000 prize.

Stake’s weekly raffle

Stake.com also offers a weekly raffle with participants standing a chance to win a share of $75,000.

To enter this raffle, you need to wager at least $1,000 on casino games or sports matches. So, for every $1,000 you wager, you’ll receive one ticket. The winners are then announced every Saturday at 2 pm (GMT). If you’re among the 15 winners, you’ll receive a share of the $75,000 prize.

Stake telegram challenges

Stake.com also holds daily live challenges with various prizes on its telegram channel. To participate in these challenges, just join Stake.com’s telegram channel and take part in the current challenge. If you win, post your winning ID on the live chat room on this betting site and receive a share of the challenge’s prizes.

Stake.com has a lot more promotional offers on its betting site. However, it’s important to note that they have a validity time frame. So, always check a particular promotion’s expiry date before participating.

It’s also useful to know that you won’t need a Stake promo code to participate in any of the promotions at Stake.com.

How to make the most of the Stake promo code offers

The first step to making the most of the Stake.com bonus offer is to use our exclusive code BBZCODE. So, if you’re a bettor from India joining this betting site, be sure to enter our Stake bonus code for India to get this bonus.

In addition to this, it’s also advisable to make a deposit that you can afford. While making a higher deposit means getting a larger matchup deposit bonus, it’s vital to consider your bankroll when making your deposit.

Tips for using the Stake Promo Code offers

Here are other tips for making the most of the Stake welcome bonus and other promotion offers offered on this betting site:

Use your bonus on games you’re confident in: An excellent tip for maximizing your welcome bonus is to use it on games you’re already familiar with. This hopefully gives you a better shot at winning, which means more funds to wager with.

Check the promotions’ expiry date: As mentioned earlier, the promo offers at the Stake betting site have an expiry date. So, always check a promotion’s validity period before participating. This will keep you in the loop about when the promo ends, meaning you don’t miss out.

Check the promotions section regularly: Stake.com always has new promo offers when the existing ones end. So, visit the promotions section regularly to find out about the available promotions.

Read the bonus and promotion’s terms and conditions: All the bonus and promotion offers at Stake.com have terms and conditions. It’s important to read them to know what to do and not to do when claiming that offer.

Have fun!: Finally, and most importantly, have fun while wagering with your bonuses and promotions. Avoid chasing losses when you lose a wager you placed with a bonus or promotion offer, as that will leave you frustrated.

Games Available at Stake.com

Again, Stake.com features over 1,000 casino games, ranging from slots to live-dealer table games, live game shows, instant-win games, and scratch card games. As you can see, this operator offers a little bit of everything.

Stake is also keen on quality when it comes to its games. It has partnered with top-rated game providers, like Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Relax Gaming, and BGaming, to mention a few.

This operator also has some in-house games known as “Stake Originals.” These games are just as good as the third-party games on this site and are definitely worth a try.

In fact, our favorite game on Stake would be Mines, which is a Stake Originals game. Mines is a very simple game to play. All you need to do is flip over the grids to unveil whether there’s a gem or a bomb behind them. The more gems you unveil, the more you get to play, which means more wins.

Popular Games at Stake.com

Here are the games that are currently popular at Stake.com.

Game name Game Type Description Mines Instant-win Flip over the grids in the game to unveil whether there's a gem or bomb behind them. If you unveil a gem, the game continues. But, if you unveil a bomb, the game round ends. Sweet Bonanza 1000 Slot Match eight of the same fruit or candy symbols anywhere on the slot to win. Live baccarat Live dealer table game Bet on which hand between the banker's hand or player's hand will have cards with the highest total value without exceeding 9, or if they'll tie. Crash Instant-win Select your preferred multiplier. Then, the rocket is launched to fly across the game’s grid. If it lands on a multiplier that's exactly like or higher than the one you selected, you win. On the other hand, if it lands on a multiplier that's lower than the one you selected, you lose. Live blackjack Live dealer table game Aim to get cards with the highest total value than the dealer, without exceeding 21.

How to Find Spontaneous Promotions at Stake.com

Once you’ve claimed the welcome bonus at Stake.com using our exclusive code BBZCODE, you can claim more bonus and promotion offers on this betting site. To claim these offers, click on the menu section then, click on the “Promotions” tab to reveal the available offers.

Once again, remember that the promotion offers at Stake.com are time-limited. So, check an offer’s expiry date before participating.

Stake.com payment methods

Stake.com is a cryptocurrency betting site, meaning it only accepts cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals. This operator supports over 20 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

So, what if you don’t have cryptocurrency at hand? The good news is that you can purchase crypto via Moonpay using payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro debit/credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, just to name a few.

The good thing about cryptocurrencies is that you won't incur any deposit or withdrawal charges. However, it's important to note that you may incur charges when using the fiat currency payment methods to purchase crypto to use on this betting site.

Here’s a table summarizing some of the cryptocurrencies accepted on this betting site.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Withdrawal Fee Withdrawal Timeframe Bitcoin N/A N/A Almost immediately Ethereum N/A N/A Almost immediately Litecoin N/A N/A Almost immediately Dogecoin N/A N/A Almost immediately Bitcoin Cash N/A N/A Almost immediately

User Experience at Stake.com

Does Stake.com have an app?

Stake does have an app available on the iOS Apple Store. We tried the app and were impressed by its functionality. For starters, the app loads without any technical hitches. Navigating the app is also a breeze, as the app is well-organized just like the official website.

The Website Experience at Stake.com

The Stake.com website is also top-notch. This operator was really keen on simplicity and ease of navigation when it comes to its website. Let’s take a look at the different aspects of this website:

Aesthetics : The website has a simple design, which is perfect because it isn’t too distracting. Its blue and black theme is quite appealing.

Organization : The site is also well-categorized. Its features such as its game collection and bonuses are neatly organized, making it easy to locate whatever it is you’re looking for.

Functionality : The website also loads easily. You can toggle between the casino game and sports sections in a couple of clicks.

Stake.com customer support

Stake.com has taken a pretty unique direction when it comes to customer support.

This betting site has a live chat feature where all bettors communicate with each other about all things betting. This is a great concept as it allows gamblers to help each other with any inquiries and concerns about this betting site.

And that’s not all; the site also has a blog section with guides on everything, from casino games to bonuses, and so on. And, if you like, you can visit the public forum, where bettors can ask questions or raise concerns about the site.

If you’d like to personally reach out to Stake’s customer support team, you can do so via its email support@stake.com.

Conclusion: use your Stake coupon code today

Stake.com offers quite a generous welcome bonus to bettors, including those from India. With our exclusive Stake bonus code for India, BBZCODE, you’ll receive a 200% matchup deposit bonus of up to $2,000. This bonus is enough to get you started on playing your favorite games as you claim more bonuses and promotions. Its selection of other promotions and bonuses is also extensive, and the offers are also pretty generous.

The site’s other features, including the game collection, payment methods, and customer support, are also top-notch. However, we would have loved for this operator to accept more payment methods, and an app for Android smartphone users wouldn’t go amiss. But overall, Stake.com is a top-notch site that offers something for everyone.

FAQ

What is the Stake welcome bonus for India?

Stake.com offers new bettors, including those from India a 200% matchup deposit welcome bonus of up to $2000. Just remember to use our code BBZCODE when signing up to receive this bonus.

How do I claim my Stake bonus?

To claim this welcome bonus, all you have to do is register to join this betting site and enter our code BBZCODE.

How do I get the Stake daily bonus?

Stake.com has a daily races promotion with a $100,000 prize pool. To participate in this promotion offer, just play your favorite games with a view to ranking higher in the leaderboard, and finish among the top 5000 bettors to get a share of this prize pool.

