Everyone is recognizing the ongoing process of change in the education sector in Odisha with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the helm. The Odisha government is not treating it just as an initiative to streamline the teaching process and develop the infrastructure of the schools, but it is also an effort to bring a change in every individual. The endeavor is to bring out the hidden talents in the students and give them an environment that develops their skills, which helps them to get the most out of themselves.

The Naveen Patnaik Government has taken initiatives for implementing people-centric governance over the past few years, with the 5T being at the core of the model which has resulted in the state ranking first in two categories in the Good Governance Index 2021 brought out by the Centre. The state topped the human resource development, and economic governance in the category of group B States. Odisha Govt To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore for Development of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Burla

About Vision 5T:

The Odisha Government has adopted an action plan under the 5T initiative which emphasizes on Technology, Teamwork, Transparency, Time and Transformation to provide good governance to the people of the state. The idea behind the Transformation of High Schools under 5T initiative is to develop the school infrastructure with modern technology and digital and smart class rooms, e-library and laboratories as well as an educative environment, which improves the learning process . Another aspect of this path-breaking 5T High School Transformation Program is to encourage alumni, community and elected representatives to actively participate in the development of school infrastructure. The government also plans to ensure better service delivery to public in Higher Education sector.

All government and government affiliated high schools in the state will be included in the 5T High School Transformation Program in a phased manner. The program has not only changed the schools but also helped in building confidence among the students of rural areas in a very short span of time. The academic effort and hard work for the development and transformation of infrastructure under the 5T model is commendable. Although health is today's priority, education has never been considered a lesser subject by the government. Odisha Govt to Distribute Condoms, Contraceptives Pills To Newlywed Couples Under Mission Parivar Vikas Initiative

The Chief Minister is closely monitoring all the developments with V. K. Pandian, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) actively supervising the initiative. The schools are being groomed to bring laurels to the state and the country in the fields of education, sports, science and culture through better sports infrastructure and equipment, state-of-the-art laboratories and interactive science centres. Another area of ​​focus of the 5T initiative is to make the faculty more efficient by providing training and exposure.

As of June this year, the Odisha Government has transformed over 1000 government aided Schools under 5T School Transformation program.

