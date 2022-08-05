Mumbai, August 5: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has begun the registration process for the AIIMS NORCET 2022. While the registration process started on August 4, the last date to apply for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test is August 21, 2022.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the AIIMS NORCET 2022 examination can visit the official website of AIIMS Exams at aiimsexams.ac.in. CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10 and 12 Timetable Released at cbse.gov.in; Check Details Here.

In order to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2022, follow the steps given below.

How to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2022:

Visit the official site of AIIMS Exams at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "AIIMS NORCET 2022" link

Enter your login details and click on submit

Fill out the application form and make the payment

Click on submit and download the form

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the application fees for the general/ obc category is Rs 3000 while for SC/ST/EWS category candidates it is Rs 2400. Candidates with disabilities have been exempted from payment of fees. The application fees can be paid via Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Netbanking.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

