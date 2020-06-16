Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

UPSC NDA NA (II) Exam 2020 Registration Begins Online at upsc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Important Dates

Education Kamal Joshi| Jun 16, 2020 04:42 PM IST
A+
A-
UPSC NDA NA (II) Exam 2020 Registration Begins Online at upsc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Important Dates
UPSC. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, July 16: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has notified details of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 online at upsconline.nic.in. The commission has invited the application for NDA and NA exam II. The application process will conclude on July 6. A total of 413 vacancies are to be filled through this examination, the official notification at upsc.gov.in said. UPSC ISS Exam Notification 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in for 47 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates.

According to the revised calendar issued by UPSC, the NDA and NA II notification was scheduled to be released on June 10. However, it was postponed to June 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Interested candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in. The applications can be withdrawn from July 13 to July 19.

This year a common exam will be conducted for both the editions of NDA and NA exam. The examination will be conducted on September 6, 2020, from admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course commencing from July 2, 2021.

"The NDA& NA Examination (I) 2020, which was scheduled to be held on 19.04.2020, was deferred against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak. Now, a common examination will be held for both NDA &NA Examination (I) and NDA & NA Examination (II) 2020 on September 6, 2020," the UPSC has notified.

For Army wing of NDA, a candidate should be 12th Class pass of the 10+12 pattern of school education or any equivalent examination. For Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the INA, candidate shoukd be 12th Class pass with Physics and Mathematics as the subjects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Exam Exam 2020 Na National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination registration Union Public Service Commission UPSC NA Exam 2020 UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2020 UPSC NDA UPSC NDA Exam UPSC NDA NA 2020 UPSC NDA NA 2020 notification upsconline.nic.in
You might also like
UGC NET, JNUEE & ICAR 2020 Application Deadline Extended Again, Candidates Can Now Apply for the NTA Entrance Exams Till June 30 at nta.ac.in
Education

UGC NET, JNUEE & ICAR 2020 Application Deadline Extended Again, Candidates Can Now Apply for the NTA Entrance Exams Till June 30 at nta.ac.in
TS Inter Result 2020 Date: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Board Exam Result Will Not Be Declared Today at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in
Education

TS Inter Result 2020 Date: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Board Exam Result Will Not Be Declared Today at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in
CA Exams 2020 Latest Update: ICAI Provides ‘Opt-Out’ Option for July Exams, Unimpressed Students Flood Twitter With Funny Memes and Jokes
Viral

CA Exams 2020 Latest Update: ICAI Provides ‘Opt-Out’ Option for July Exams, Unimpressed Students Flood Twitter With Funny Memes and Jokes
CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here
Education

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here
JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here
Education

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here
BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in
Education

BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in
NDA & NA Exam 2020 Date: UPSC to Release Combined Notification on June 16, Exam to be held on September 6
Education

NDA & NA Exam 2020 Date: UPSC to Release Combined Notification on June 16, Exam to be held on September 6
AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Fact Check

AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement