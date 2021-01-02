Guwahati, January 2: The dates of Class 10th (HSLC) and Class 12th (HS) examinations 2021 were declared by the Assam Board of Secondary Education on Saturday. Ending the anxiety among scores of students, State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the tests would not be conducted as per the regular schedule this year. The start of exams has been deferred to May, he said.

While the HSLC exams would begin from May 11, the HS examinations would commence from May 12. The complete schedule and timetable was expected to be released shortly. The results will be declared in the month of July, and admissions for undergraduate, diploma and junior colleges would start subsequently. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates Announced: Class 10th and 12th Examinations to Start From May 4, End on June 10; Results Likely by July 15.

"High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination will be conducted from 11th May and Higher Secondary examination to be conducted from 12th May. Result of HSLC and HS examinations will be declared within 7th and 30th July respectively," Sarma said.

The announcement comes a couple of days after Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and 12th examinations. Both the key exams would begin from May, instead of the routine schedule of February-March. The results would be declared around July 15.

