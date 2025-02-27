New Delhi, February 27: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates can download the answer key and their response sheets from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The challenge window for objections is now open and will remain available until March 1, 2025. Candidates who wish to contest any answers must submit objections with valid evidence. IIT Roorkee will review the challenges before publishing the final answer key and results.

Steps To Download GATE 2025 Answer Key

Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the link for the answer key.

Log in using your credentials.

Download the answer key and response sheet.

Compare responses and calculate estimated scores.

About GATE 2025 Exam

The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The exam is crucial for admissions to postgraduate programs in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities and is also used for recruitment in public sector organisations.

GATE 2024 Exam Pattern & Negative Marking

GATE consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. MCQs have negative marking: 1/3 mark deducted for 1-mark questions and 2/3 for 2-mark questions. MSQs and NATs have no negative marking.

GATE 2025 results, along with the final answer key, will be announced after the challenge review process.

