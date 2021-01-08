New Delhi, January 8: The admit cards for Specialist officer’s (SO) main examination was released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday. Candidates can download the IBPS SO main admit cards from the official website - ibps.in. The admit cards can be downloaded on or before January 24, 2021. IBPS SO 2020 Notification Released at ibps.in: Over 600 Posts Up For Grab; Know Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit And Important Dates.

The main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021. IBPS SO 2019 recruitment drive is for filling up posts of Specialist Officer. The admit cards will have detail about the timings of the exam, exam centre and other instructions. Candidates should bring their admit cards while appearing for the exam. ICMR Assistant Exam 2020 Admit Card Released; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Websites - icmr.gov.in and pgimer.edu.in.

Here Are Steps to Download Admit Cards:

Candidates are required to visit the official website – ibps.in.

Then click on - “Download the online main exam call letter CRP SPL-X” link.

Enter the login details on the new page that will appear.

Candidates can then download the admit card and take the print out for future use.

The mode of examination is online. The exam will be held in various centres across the country. The selection process of IBPS SO consists of 3 phases – preliminary exam, mains exam and interview. IBPS SO Prelims exam took place on December 26 and 27. The prelims result was declared on January 6. Notably, the IBPS, an autonomous body, provides its services to all public sector banks.

